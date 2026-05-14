Real Madrid have reportedly could reportedly remove the ‘non-transferable’ status of Federico Valverde, amid interest from Manchester United, while Jose Mourinho’s dream first transfer back at the Bernabeu faces major obstacles.

Mourinho is on course for a sensational second spell in charge of Real Madrid after holding extensive talks with Florentino Perez throughout this month.

We understand that the Portuguese coach has reached an agreement in principle on a three-year contract with Los Blancos, which will be officially announced when his season with Benfica ends.

Mourinho will be looking for a successful first season back with Real Madrid. He has some ambitious transfer plans, but just as important is keeping hold of the most important players, and Valverde is always the subject of serious interest.

Valverde could leave Real Madrid after bust-up

Valverde, 27, is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid’s most important players, but he has been at the centre of controversy recently.

Valverde has fought Aurelien Tchouaemni twice in training, resulting in the former being taken to hospital.

Tchouameni and Valverde were fined €500,000 (£433,000) each after their bust-ups in two separate training sessions. The Mirror revealed on Tuesday that most Madrid players have sided with Tchouameni and want Valverde out, piquing Man Utd’s interest.

Man Utd are supposedly preparing a bombshell move to prise Valverde away from Madrid, and Spanish newspaper AS have reported the operation will cost €100-120m (£87-104m).

However, AS state that Manchester City and PSG are also taking steps to try and capture Valverde. PSG have ‘opened the door’ to his sensational signing by making a ‘call’ to his entourage.

Madrid could soon remove his ‘non-transferable’ status, teeing up a major battle between United, City and PSG.

Whether any of those sides would be willing to pay north of £87million remains to be seen, but Valverde’s future is set to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the summer.

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Mourinho faces obstacles to dream Rodri deal

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Mourinho and Perez are both aligned in their belief that they should do all they can to sign Man City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The Spaniard has long been on the LaLiga giant’s radar but luring him away from Man City has so far proven impossible.

However, with his contract expiring in 2027, Real Madrid stand a chance of finally bringing the Ballon d’Or winner to the Bernabeu. But Man City are doing all they can to stop them.

As reported by TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, in an update today, Man City sporting director Hugo Viana is leading an aggressive push to convince Rodri to reject strong interest from Real Madrid and commit his long-term future to the Etihad.

We understand the Cityzens are primed to offer Rodri a lucrative new contract containing a substantial salary increase.

The midfielder turns 30 this summer, but there is no concern within the Etihad hierarchy about committing long-term to a player they still regard as one of the best holding midfielders in world football.

Man City could also hand Rodri another reward by giving him the captain’s armband, with current skipper Bernardo Silva expected to leave this summer.

Crucially, sources indicate Rodri is open to extending his stay at Man City, which comes as a significant blow to Mourinho and Perez’s hopes of bringing him to the Spanish capital.

Perez responds to Haaland to Madrid links

In other news, Perez has responded to speculation linking Man City goal machine Erling Haaland with a move to Real Madrid.

“Haaland? I don’t comment on that,” Perez said in a press conference yesterday.

“It’s the sporting director’s job, I don’t get involved in the sporting director’s role.”

Regarding Mbappe, Perez said: “Mbappe is the best player that Real Madrid have right now.

“He won the Golden Boot, so it’s not like he’s lacking goals. But we have to improve.”

There is no doubt Real Madrid are big admirers of Haaland – as is every top club in Europe – but luring him away from Man City this summer will likely be impossible.

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