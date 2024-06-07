Real Madrid transfers: Mourinho contacts former club to learn availability of wonderkid

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in contract with Real Madrid as he tries to lure one of their youngsters to Fenerbahce next season.

The Portuguese boss has made it no secret that his aim is to win the league with Fenerbahce next season: “No promises. But is obvious that the main target, the main dream is to win the Turkish Super Lig.”

They came agonisingly close last season, but despite accumulating an impressive 99 points, they still lost out on the league title to rivals Galatasaray.

Upon Mourinho’s arrival, Fenerbahce were linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala. However, Mourinho has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be signing any of his former Roma players.

“I want to make it 100 per cent my word, I have zero interest in any player of AS Roma,” he told reporters earlier this month.

While the Special One won’t be going after any of his former Roma players, he could look towards his former employers at Real Madrid in order to bolster his squad.

According to Diario AS, Mourinho has asked Real Madrid if they would consider loaning Arda Guler back to them next season.

The Turkish teenager joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer in a deal worth €20m. Given the competition for places at Real Madrid, he’s had to be patient in his first season.

Guler hardly featured during the first half of the campaign, but he ended the season strong, scoring six goals in his last seven appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him around

With the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, the competition for places in the starting XI is going to be even tougher next season.

However, despite Guler not being a regular starter at this moment in time, Ancelotti is keen to keep the youngster around the first team next season.

“I really liked Arda’s great attitude, fighting and fighting for every ball,” Ancelotti told reporters in April after beating Real Sociedad.

“He’s going to be very important in the future and there’s no doubt that he’ll stay here next year.”

Along with confirming his plans to keep Guler around next season, Ancelotti also praised the 19-year-old for improving off the ball.

“I liked him a lot. It’s a ‘limit’ he has, because we all know he has extraordinary quality, a lot of talent. That’s where he needs to improve and he’s doing that.

“He has been working for a long time and, yes, he could have played earlier, because training has been going very well, but he is very young and he will come to the fore.

“We’re talking about a guy who has more goals than minutes played and that can only be a gift.”

From Fenerbahce’s perspective, it seems more than likely that they will have to pursue other targets this summer.

