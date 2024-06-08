Real Madrid to end Barcelona dream with €100m signing of supreme star following Liverpool links

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to improve their squad even further with the statement signing of German ace Florian Wirtz in 2025, in a move which would leave Barcelona and Liverpool disappointed.

Wirtz made a name for himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe prior to a devastating ACL injury in March 2022. There was serious concern that the creative No 10 would see his development stall and never manage to reach his world-class potential.

But Wirtz has just enjoyed an unbelievable season with Bayer Leverkusen. He notched an incredible 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games, playing a pivotal role in Xabi Alonso’s side going unbeaten as they won the Bundesliga title for the very first time.

Leverkusen also won the German Cup, and the only match they lost all season was the Europa League final against Atalanta.

Despite being only 21 years old, Wirtz was recognised for his massive importance to Leverkusen’s success as he was voted the Bundesliga Player of the Season.

The playmaker’s father has insisted that his son will stay with Leverkusen next term to help them defend their trophies and pursue European glory. But there will be a colossal scrap for Wirtz’s signature in the summer of 2025.

It recently emerged that Barcelona sporting director Deco has made Wirtz his No 1 target to take the Blaugrana back to their former glory. Such a move would delight new Barca boss Hansi Flick, who has previously coached the mercurial talent while working as Germany manager.

However, according to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Barca could be left disappointed in their pursuit of Wirtz. That is because fierce rivals Real Madrid are gunning to land him first.

Real Madrid transfers: Florian Wirtz the next big target

Despite already having top-class young midfielders such as Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in their squad, Madrid feel they need another elite performer in there to help them replace Toni Kroos.

Wirtz has been identified by Madrid president Florentino Perez as a key objective for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Perez is already manoeuvring Madrid’s finances so that they can launch a stunning €100million (£85m) to land him. It remains to be seen whether Leverkusen will demand more than this, but once Perez has set his sights on a quality player, he very rarely misses out.

There is also the prospect of Madrid completing a double raid on Leverkusen for both Wirtz and manager Alonso. Although, the timings for that double move will have to work out perfectly, as Ancelotti’s contract runs until 2026 while Alonso might be on the move next year.

Liverpool are the Premier League club who have been most heavily linked with Wirtz. Jurgen Klopp has always been a huge fan of his, and the staff remaining at Liverpool are likely to be big admirers, too.

But Bellingham and Tchouameni’s transfers to Madrid showed that Liverpool find it extremely hard to compete with Los Blancos for the best young players in the world.

Madrid have already captured deadly striker Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, and they are setting themselves up for the unbelievable signing of Wirtz, too. Just how will other teams be able to compete in the Champions League?

