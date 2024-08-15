Saudis incredibly begin contact for second Real Madrid star, as Vinicius offer labelled ‘bonkers’

Vinicius Junior is not the only Real Madrid star being eyed in Saudi

Saudi Pro League officials are aiming to sign Eder Militao in a blockbuster move, while their ambitious pursuit of his Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior has been criticised.

The Saudis have gone on an unbelievable spending spree in recent years, which has been fuelled by the country’s Public Investment Fund buying Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli. Huge names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane have all moved to Saudi Arabia on massive deals.

Most of the players who have arrived in the Middle East are 30 or over and entering into the twilight years of their careers. But that is not the Saudis’ long-term strategy, as they eventually want to have a league which has stars at the peak of their powers and can eventually compete with divisions such as the Premier League, La Liga and German Bundesliga.

It emerged on Tuesday that they have set their sights on world-class Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and have even prepared an astronomical €350million (£300m) contract for him.

Saudi chiefs feel the Brazilian may be tempted to leave the Spanish capital due to the stunning riches on offer and the fact Kylian Mbappe could now become Madrid’s new talisman.

According to the latest reports in Brazil, Vinicius Jr is not the only top Madrid star being eyed as the Saudis have also expressed their interest in landing defender Militao.

Militao’s representatives have been contacted over a possible switch to Saudi Arabia, with a huge contract proposal likely being drawn up, too.

Madrid have tied the centre-back down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2028, while his release clause stands at a whopping €500m (£426.8m). Nevertheless, the Saudi PIF ‘will do everything possible’ to try and prise him away from the Bernabeu.

Even with the colossal money on offer, it will be hard to convince the 26-year-old to leave Madrid. He has helped the Spanish giants win a host of trophies during his time there, including two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore has questioned why the Saudis do not put the money they are offering Vinicius Jr into their academies and youth projects.

‘It’s hard to wrap your head around the numbers coming out of the Saudi Pro League. I mean, €350m a year to effectively buy yourself a poster boy for potentially the 2034 World Cup is ridiculous,’ he wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

‘They could be putting that €350m into Saudi grassroots football and infrastructure, but maybe this is the way that they’re going to go if they want to create a football environment and a football culture in Saudi Arabia.

‘I’m not even convinced that Vini Jr, if he went there for the kind of money that’s being put on the table, would be half as big a name as Ronaldo.

‘The amount of money… it makes no sense, but the Saudi’s aren’t looking for it to make sense. They’re looking to make an immediate impact on football, like they’ve done with LIV golf, and like they’ve done with boxing.

‘It’s just completely, completely bonkers.’

