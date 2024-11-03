Real Madrid plot ‘stellar’ double signing of Man Utd, Man City targets

Real Madrid are preparing for a huge 2025 summer transfer window as they reportedly pursue Manchester United and Manchester City target Florian Wirtz, as well as his Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso – who has been linked with the Etihad job.

According to numerous outlets including Sky Germany and Fichajes, Real Madrid are ‘accelerating’ their bid to sign managerial sensation Alonso. Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to reunite with the former midfielder, who played for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2014.

Carlo Ancelotti has been a fantastic servant to Madrid, winning a host of trophies including two La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys (Spanish Cups) during two spells with the club.

However, the legendary Italian is under pressure as Barcelona are racing away at the top of La Liga, while Madrid are also down in 12th in the Champions League standings.

Ancelotti’s contract is due to expire in June 2026, but if Madrid fail to win any of the big trophies this season, then Perez could look to engineer change next summer.

Alonso is understood to be his No 1 target, despite Zinedine Zidane being linked with another return to the Bernabeu.

Alonso moving to Madrid would disappoint Man City. In recent weeks, it has emerged that City would love to snare the 42-year-old, should they lose club icon Pep Guardiola.

Alonso joining Madrid would likely please Liverpool though, as they will not want to see their former player head to City.

The Spanish tactician will fancy his chances of helping Madrid get back to dominating world football, having enjoyed a stunning campaign with Leverkusen last term.

He helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title for the very first time, while also lifting the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and reach the Europa League final.

Wirtz could follow Alonso to Real Madrid

Alonso’s capture would also give Madrid the advantage in the pursuit of Leverkusen playmaker Wirtz, as Fichajes state they are eyeing a ‘stellar’ double deal for the pair.

Wirtz is known to be keen on working with Alonso when joining his next club after Leverkusen.

Madrid are drawing up a massive bid for Wirtz. The Germany ace will cost upwards of €100million (£83.9m / $108.8m), and potentially as much as €150m (£125.8m / $163.2m).

Once again, Madrid could ruin the plans of major Premier League sides. On October 19, respected German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Man Utd are firmly in the mix to land Wirtz.

Plus, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City are hoping to make the 21-year-old their replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

Also on City’s shortlist for the No 10 position is Wirtz’s German compatriot Jamal Musiala. But he will be tough to prise away from Bayern Munich as the Bavarians want to build their team around him.

Real Madrid news: City raid, Liverpool hope

Madrid may have to sell one of their big names in order to help fund a monumental swoop for Wirtz.

Reports in the Spanish media have claimed City are keeping tabs on Madrid winger Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has become frustrated with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior overshadowing him, while Madrid have opened the door to his potential exit.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is another player facing an uncertain future. On Saturday, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool remain keen on signing Tchouameni, who is a long-term target at Anfield.

Madrid will sell the France star if a bid worth £100m (€119.2m / $129.7m) comes in.

That is clearly a lot for Liverpool to pay, but Reds chiefs are willing to smash their transfer record for the right player, and Tchouameni fits into this category.