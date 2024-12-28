Real Madrid superstar lined up for huge new contract, as Perez ends chase for exciting midfielder

There has been a double update on Real Madrid

Real Madrid are planning to offer star forward Vinicius Junior a bumper new deal to keep interested clubs at bay, while the Spanish giants have reportedly ended their pursuit of Argentine starlet Franco Mastantuono.

Vinicius had a brilliant 2023-24 campaign, registering 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions. The winger played a crucial role in Madrid winning the Champions League, Spanish title and Spanish super cup.

Vinicius has continued that stellar form this season, as his record stands at 13 goals and nine assists in 20 appearances thus far. The Brazilian ace is so good that he has stopped summer arrival Kylian Mbappe from taking his place on the left wing.

Vinicius was expected to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, but it emerged shortly before the ceremony that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would win it instead. Vinicius went on to finish second as Madrid boycotted the event in protest at the result.

However, the electric forward is determined to lift the trophy in 2025, while he did win Best Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards as Madrid swept up the main prizes.

Madrid stand firmly behind Vinicius in his bid to become one of the greatest of all time and Spanish outlet AS report that they will hold contract renewal talks with him in the near future.

Madrid aim to tie Vinicius down to fresh terms by summer 2025 at the latest, to prevent him from entering the last two years of his contract.

The 24-year-old currently takes home a reported £343,000 a week, whereas Mbappe is the top earner in the Madrid squad as his contract is worth almost £500k per week.

Vinicius wants his salary to be closer to Mbappe’s to represent his standing as one of the best players in the world.

The report states that the Saudis remain eager to take Vinicius to the Middle East, while previous speculation has seen him linked with English clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

Vinicius’ agent is expected to use this interest from the Saudis to broker the best possible contract with Madrid for his client.

Mastantuono signing now unlikely

According to a separate report from Marca, Madrid have cooled their interest in River Plate wonderkid Mastantuono, despite having scouted him on a number of occasions.

Madrid have been named as the frontrunners in the race for the hugely talented attacking midfielder, though that has now changed.

President Florentino Perez has distanced Madrid from Mastantuono’s capture after River Plate agreed a new contract with him.

Madrid thought they would be able to sign the 17-year-old for a reasonable price, but his new release clause will be worth €45m (£37.3m / $46.9m).

Perez has decided this price is too high and has withdrawn Madrid from the race. Barcelona and AC Milan are also big admirers of Mastantuono but have hit the same obstacle as Madrid.

This news opens up the possibility of the Argentina U20 international moving to England, as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are all thought to be monitoring his situation.

Real Madrid transfers: Alexander-Arnold boost; star given price tag

Meanwhile, Madrid appear to have taken a big step towards landing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

Reports in the Spanish press state that Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool of his decision to join Madrid on a free transfer in summer 2025.

Liverpool have made ‘several attempts’ to tie the right-back down but have been rejected as he is aiming for a new adventure in Spain.

While Alexander-Arnold could soon arrive at the Bernabeu, left-back Fran Garcia is at risk of being sold.

Madrid are open to selling Garcia to help fund their pursuit of a new player in his position, with both Atleti and Rayo Vallecano interested.

Los Blancos want €20m (£16.6m / $20.8m) before they sell their homegrown star.

