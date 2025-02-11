Real Madrid are confident Vinicius Junior will stay at the Bernabeu despite the Saudis trying to poach him in a colossal summer deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid are always looking to have the best players in the world wearing their famous white jersey and want only the biggest names at their club. They have one man many regard as the best in the world in Vinicius Jr and there has been some speculation over his future.

He is a key target for the Saudi Pro League and there is a major push from Saudi dealmakers to bring him in during the summer. It is a move that would shake the footballing world as it would show that elite stars are willing to make the move – but how likely is it?

Well according to most sources, not very. The Saudi Pro League are extremely ambitious but talks of a move from Madrid to the division have been dismissed and even laughed off by some. Madrid are currently negotiating a new deal for the winger and hope he will commit to the club for the long term.

One offer from Madrid has already been turned down by the Brazilian, who wants to be paid the same as teammate Kylian Mbappe.

This has put on the Saudis on alert, as they will be able to pay him more than Mbappe currently earns. The French striker takes home a base salary of around £25million per season and Madrid’s first offer to Vinicius was below that.

Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior will stay

However, it is understood that Madrid and Vinicius are not worlds apart in talks and there is an expectation that he will agree a new deal soon. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has laughed away exit talks, stating that the 24-year-old’s future “lies at Real Madrid”.

The player himself has also stated he is very happy at the club and in recent days posted a new update to his socials of him kissing the Madrid badge. It is perhaps a coincidence but these things rarely are and with the talk of his future doing the rounds it was very well timed indeed.

Vinicius being on top form will be crucial if Madrid are to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League tonight (Tuesday).

At the pre-match press conference, City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about top Madrid stars Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. He replied: “It’s impossible to control these players in 90/120/200 minutes.

“They are exceptional, everyone knows it: how they combine, the skill in the one-on-one, how they keep the ball, the four are exceptional and we have to try to reduce their participation.”

