Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a reliable source, as the Spanish media underlines the weakness of the former Liverpool right-back and also reveals whether the Englishman could be on his way out of Estadio Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 13 that Jose Mourinho is set to become the new manager of Real Madrid this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed it on May 18, revealing that a verbal agreement is in place between Mourinho and Madrid.

While Mourinho’s immediate priority would be to get the Madrid dressing room under control, the Portuguese manager will also have to make key signings in the summer transfer window, including in midfield.

The right-back is also an issue, with Dani Carvajal leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the number one right-back at Madrid, with the England international having made the move to Estadio Bernabeu from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

It has been an underwhelming debut season for Alexander-Arnold at Madrid, with the former Liverpool star having had injury issues, too.

According to The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana, Mourinho has told Madrid to sign a new right-back to compete with Alexander-Arnold.

The reliable journalist wrote on X at 5;46pm on May 16: “UPDATE: Mourinho has discussed with the club through his agent the need of some defensive signings, as reported yesterday

“Real Madrid are combing the market for a RB, with a preference for a second-choice profile and subject to budget”

Sources have told us that Manchester City are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold from Madrid in the summer of 2026.

However, it appears that Mourinho does not plan to get rid of Alexander-Arnold just yet.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold criticised in Spanish media

Alexander-Arnold should not be written off based on one disappointing season at Madrid.

There is every chance that the 27-year-old will get back to his best under Mourinho next season.

Earlier this month, AS reported that Madrid have no plans whatsoever to sell Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication included Alexander-Arnold among the Madrid players who are ‘definite keeps’.

However, the same publication has now noted the problems that Alexander-Arnold has faced defensively.

AS has stated: ‘Real Madrid are coming off their most active and high-spending summer in the transfer market in the last six years.

“With four signings, none have been outstanding.

‘Carreras, Huijsen, and Mastantuono have all declined in performance, and Trent, in addition to suffering from injuries, has highlighted his defensive weaknesses.

“It’s a market where Real Madrid are known for their speed, but this summer with even more urgency, given that the World Cup will drive up the price of any stars who shine in North America.”

Romano said about Alexander-Arnold in mid-April on his YouTube channel : “Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, it was not an easy start of the season, but then, he has been improving.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

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