Real Madrid v Liverpool: Klopp ‘surprised’ to have CL final options

Jurgen Klopp has an option in midfield for Liverpool as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev tomorrow night.

The Liverpool’s boss’ options have been limited in previous rounds with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emre Can missing through injury, but the latter is now available for selection.

Both Can and James Milner returned to full training this week and Klopp claimed Can’s availability was a ‘surprise’.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com on board the team flight to Kiev on Thursday afternoon, Klopp said: “Millie was clear [he would be fit] and Emre is a surprise.

“He told me he would come back, try this and that and then we would talk to people. We thought it would be difficult, but he came back and from the first day it was like, ‘OK, that looks good, how do you feel?’ ‘Very good’ and then the next day ‘very good’ again.

“Now he trains completely normal. He’s a nice option and that’s why he is with us.”

Can, who looks set to play his final game for Liverpool with his contract set to expire, has not featured for the Reds since March 17, when he picked up a back problem against Watford.

Milner had a “minor muscle issue” but is also fit and expected to start in a three-man midfield.

Klopp, whose men have been training in Marbella ahead of flying to the Ukraine yesterday, will likely choose between Can and Georgino Wijnaldum, to play alongside Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool probable line-up: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.