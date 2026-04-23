Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who has been tipped to join Real Madrid

A FIFA agent has backed Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, but TEAMtalk does not think that a move will happen.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and made the deal permanent in the summer of 2025.

The Nigeria international striker scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 matches in all appearances for Galatasaray last season.

Osimhen won the Turkish Super Liga and the Turkish Super Cup last season.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for Galatasaray this season, too, scoring 19 goals and giving seven assists in 30 matches.

Osimhen is under contract at Galatasaray until the summer of 2029, but FIFA agent Mithat Halis, who was also a partner in the agency that represented the striker during his time at Wolfsburg, has backed the former Napoli star to join Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

AS quotes Halis as saying: “Signing Osimhen is very realistic.

“It would even exceed €100million (£88.7m, $117m).

“His transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“One has given up on Lewandowski. The other doesn’t have a centre forward.

“Real Madrid haven’t had a centre forward since Karim Benzema’s time.

“They are forced to play Mbappé and Vinicius as strikers.

“If they sign Osimhen, Mbappe and Vinicius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective.

“Victor Osimhen would be a very functional player for Real Madrid.”

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Real Madrid unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is one of the finest strikers in the world, and at the age of 27, he is at the top of his game.

The Nigerian has experience of playing in the Champions League, too, and there is no doubt that he would be a good signing for Madrid.

However, it is hard to see Madrid splash the cash on Osimhen, as they will have Endrick back from his loan spell at Lyon.

Endrick joined Lyon on loan from Madrid in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid plan to integrate Endrick into their first-team squad next season.

True, Gonzalo Garcia will leave Real Madrid, but that not mean that Los Blancos will look to replace him.

Madrid may be open to selling Garcia, but they are against a sale for one of their star midfielders, who has drawn interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.