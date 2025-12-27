Real Madrid are keen on signing Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain in 2026 after realising that Xabi Alonso was right to ask for Martin Zubimendi before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, according to Spanish sources.

When Alonso took over as the Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, Zubimendi was his ‘great desire’, as reported by Spanish publication Sport, with ESPN claiming on June 4 that Zubimendi was ‘waiting for a call from Real Madrid’.

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, told BBC Sport earlier this month: “Alonso would have liked Martin Zubimendi because he believes Madrid lack a midfielder who can give them rhythm and organisation.

“But he didn’t get him and had to work with physical, dynamic midfielders who are far more comfortable with quick transitions than with positional football and short, patient passing that he also wanted to implement.

“Arda Guler is trying to direct the team’s play, but he is more of a forward than a midfielder.”

Madrid’s failure to sign Zubimendi despite Alonso’s insistence has been criticised in the Spanish media this season, and it now seems that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has finally realised his mistake.

According to Cadena SER, Madrid have identified Vitinha as a top midfield signing for 2026.

Los Blancos need a ‘playmaker’ to fill the gap left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and Vitinha is the midfielder that Madrid are keen on.

However, Madrid plan to sign Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain only if Vinicius Junior is sold at the end of the season due to the cost involved.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, and there is no agreement yet on a new deal.

Journalist Julio Pulido said: “I’d sign off on Vinicius leaving and Vitinha arriving. I don’t know if 100% of Madrid fans would, but a very high percentage.

“If you were to ask Madrid fans if they’d want the Brazilian to leave so someone like Vitinha could come in, I’d say a significant percentage would sign it.”

While noting Madrid’s failure to sign Zubimendi in the summer of 2025, Pulido said: “What I find newsworthy is that Madrid has finally realised it needs that type of player.

“Until now, the internal discourse was that Xabi Alonso had to make this team play with Guller and Bellingham in that position, and it has been shown that this isn’t enough.

“Madrid needs a player who makes the team play, who breaks lines, who plays long balls, who is the Kroos they’ve lost.”

Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in Vitinha

Vitinha is one of the best midfielders in the world, and it would be a surprise if Real Madrid were the only interested party in PSG.

According to CaughtOffSide in November, Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on a 2026 deal for Vitinha.

The report claimed that Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the 25-year-old and view him as a player in the mould of Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool’s scouting department see Vitinha ‘as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Europe’.

The report further noted: ‘His ability to dictate the tempo of a match and carry the ball through midfield makes him a particularly attractive option for Slot’s system.’

Arsenal and Juventus are also said to have taken a shine to Vitinha, who is valued at €130million (£113.4m, $153m) by his club PSG.

PSG, though, are not willing to sell Vitinha and reportedly consider him “untouchable”.

Vitinha, who had a loan spell at Wolves from FC Porto in 2020/21, has been on the books of PSG since 2022 and is under contract at the French giants until the summer of 2029.

The midfielder has scored 24 goals and given 22 assists in 176 appearances for PSG so far in his career.

Vitinha has won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League once with PSG.

