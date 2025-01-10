Real Madrid have received a major boost on the injury situation of Jude Bellingham ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona, with a report revealing whether another key Los Blancos midfielder will be fit to play in the final of 2025 Supercopa de Espana this weekend.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are fierce rivals. They will lock horns with each other in the 2025 Supercopa de Espana final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side reached the final on Thursday evening courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Real Mallorca in the semi-finals.

All three goals at the King Abdullah Sports City in front of over 62,000 fans came in the second half.

Bellingham was among the goalscorers. The England international midfielder found the back of the net in the 63rd minute when he poked home after Rodrygo Goes’s header hit the post and Kylian Mbappe’s follow-up was saved.

It was Bellingham’s seventh goal for Real Madrid in his past nine games for the club. He played for the entire 90 minutes against Mallorca.

After the match, Madrid boss Ancelotti admitted that Bellingham had an adductor strain. With the final against Barcelona on Sunday, it must be worrying for the Madridistas, but a new report has claimed that there is nothing for them to be concerned about.

The Athletic has reported that Madrid sources say that Ancelotti is hoping that Bellingham will be fit for the final against Barcelona.

The report has noted that no drastic changes are expected in Madrid’s starting lineup against Barcelona. Despite “overloads”, insiders at the Spanish club believe that Bellingham will have no problem playing in the final.

Federico Valverde will also be fit for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Just like Bellingham, Federico Valverde is another important player in the Madrid midfield.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international midfielder has made 28 appearances for Los Blancos this season. He has scored seven goals and given three assists in those games.

Valverde started for Madrid against Mallorca on Thursday, but he had to come off in the 75th minute.

Immediately after the game, Ancelotti told reporters, as quoted in Goal: “He had an adductor strain, like Bellingham. It was an unexpectedly hot game, it was very hot… and it could have affected both of them.”

The Athletic has reported that, just like Bellingham, Valverde will have no issues in starting the final against Barcelona.

While Real Madrid are now focused on the big game against Barcelona this weekend, they are working behind the scenes to bring in new players for now as well as for the future.

One of the players Madrid have long wanted to sign is Alphonso Davies. The Canada international left-back is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are keen on securing his services on a free transfer.

However, there is now a distinct possibility that Madrid will miss out on the signing of Davies in the summer of 2025. That is because reports are claiming that he will renew his deal with Bayern and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Madrid are also keen on strengthening their defence in the January transfer window. They are on the hunt for a centre-back and have identified two players for that position.

Reports in Spain claim that Ancelotti’s side are ready to bid for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Manchester City also hold an interest in the teenager.

Madrid are looking to sign former City defender Aymeric Laporte as well. However, the Al Nassr star’s wages could prove prohibitive in a deal being done in January.

The European giants are determined to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool too. The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and has not yet agreed on a new deal with the Reds.

Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold has been well documented, but reports have now emerged that Bayern are keen on him too. The German giants are willing to offer the Liverpool ace a big salary and are also ready to make him a key player in their system.

