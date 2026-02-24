Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have taken a shine to Archie Gray, with a report revealing how Tottenham Hotspur view the midfielder, who has now become the fourth Spurs player to be linked with a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Gray has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Leeds United for £40million (€46m, $54m). The teenager impressed at Leeds first as a midfielder and then as a right-back, with the 19-year-old showing exceptional ability to adapt his game.

The England Under-21 international has done well for Tottenham since his move, with the youngster making 13 starts in the Premier League and five starts in the Champions League for the north London club so far this season.

Gray has made a total of 26 appearances for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The teenager prefers to play as a midfielder, but for Tottenham this season, he has played as a right-back and as a left-back, too.

According to Sports Boom, Madrid have been impressed with Gray’s ‘versatility’ and are keen on a 2026 summer deal.

Real Madrid have been impressed with Gray’s ‘composure under pressure’, with Los Blancos scouts of the belief that the former Leeds star has an ‘elite footballing brain’.

Tottenham do not want to sell Gray, though, with the report claiming that the valuation of the ‘wonder kid’ is £55m (€63m, $74.2m).

Bayern Munich, too, are reported to be interested in Gray, who has played a total of 72 matches for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

Real Madrid eye THREE other Tottenham stars

Gray is the latest Tottenham player to have caught Madrid’s eyes.

TEAMtalk can confirm Real Madrid’s interest in Micky van de Ven.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that talks between Tottenham and Van de Ven over a new deal have stalled.

Madrid want to sign at least one new centre-back this summer, and Van de Ven features on their list.

Cristian Romero is also on Madrid’s radar, with sources telling our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Argentina international centre-back is ready to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

There have been reports that Real Madrid have been impressed by Luka Vuskovic, too, with the centre-back currently starring at Hamburg.

The Croatia international defender joined the German club on loan from Tottenham in the summer of 2025.

Vuskovic is scheduled to return to Spurs at the end of the season, and we understand that the north London club plan to hold talks with him over his pathway into the first team.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Liverpool raid for midfielder, left-back battle

Tottenham are not the only Premier League club that Madrid are planning to raid for players this summer.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid have taken a shine to a Liverpool midfielder, but he is in talks with the Reds over a new contract.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are competing for an Italian left-back who is the subject of interest from Manchester City, too.

And, to finish on the Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer battle note, Los Blancos are said to be keen on a 2026 deal for an Anfield star who moved to the defending Premier League champions in the summer of 2025.