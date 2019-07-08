Real Madrid want Liverpool to take €110m man in huge Mane swap deal

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is reportedly seeking assurances from Jurgen Klopp before considering a move to Liverpool.

It has been claimed in the media that the LaLiga giants are willing to listen to offers for their 23-year-old schemer this summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

In June, AS reported that Real Madrid have set an asking price in the region of £80-88m for Asensio, with Zinedine Zidane making it clear that he is not a major part of their plans for 2019-20.

Following the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo for just under £300m already this summer, Real could be forced to sell a number of players who will see their game time drastically reduced next term.

Liverpool were apparently alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m), and Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

However, Diario Gol claim that a monumental swap deal could be on the cards as Florentino Perez is making a charge for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

The Anfield club apparently want €160million just to come to the negotiating table, but Real want to spend no more than €130m, so are considering offering Asensio in a swap deal (plus €50m).

However, the Spain international has already warned that he would only move to Merseyside if he was guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Liverpool are described as having the ‘upper hand’ in negotiations, but it is believed that – as in the case of Philippe Coutinho’s sale – they could be tempted.

