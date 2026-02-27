Real Madrid scouts tell Florentino Perez PSG midfielder is ‘a must sign’ – NOT Vitinha

PSG duo Joao Neves and Vitinha, who have been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are showing interest in bringing a second Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu, along with Vitinha, according to a report, while a Spanish journalist has revealed how Los Blancos view the potential signing of Rodri from Manchester City.

Vitinha has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who are on the hunt for a world-class midfielder who can control the tempo and pull the strings from the middle of the park.

There have been reports in the Spanish media this week that Real Madrid are ‘preparing’ a blockbuster deal for Vitinha, who is said to have a ‘private agreement’ to leave PSG this summer should an offer of €100million (£87.2m, $118m) arrive for him.

Sports Boom has now revealed Real Madrid have now taken a shine to Vitinha’s PSG team-mate, Joao Neves.

The report has claimed that Madrid have ‘identified Neves as the final piece of their midfield rejuvenation project’.

‘Madrid’s observers’ are said to have ‘submitted a must-sign report to the board’, and it remains to be seen what Los Blancos president Florentino Perez now does.

PSG, though, are not going to be easy to deal with, as last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners do not plan to sell the Portugal international midfielder.

The report has noted that PSG will demand €150m–€160m (up to £140m, $189m) for Neves, who joined the French giants from Benfica in the summer of 2024.

Neves has been on the books of PSG since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the French club until 2029.

The Portugal international midfielder has found the back of the net 13 times and has registered 12 assists in 83 matches in all competitions for PSG so far in his career.

Neves, 21, has made 11 starts in Ligue 1 and six starts in the Champions League for PSG so far this season.

Real Madrid keen on Man City star Rodri

Real Madrid are (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, and it would not be like them to put all their eggs in one basket.

Along with Vitinha and Neves, Manchester City star Rodri is also on Madrid’s midfielder wishlist.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 9, 2026, that Real Madrid are prepared to make a serious move to sign Rodri from Man City in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Madrid view the Spanish midfielder as ‘the ideal on‑pitch general’.

Real Madrid journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has now brought an update, revealing how much Rodri would cost Madrid in transfer fees.

The journalist wrote on X at 8:04am on February 27, 2026: “Rodri is the midfielder Real Madrid wants.

“The Madrid club will assess his fitness leading up to the World Cup.

“It is estimated that he could cost around 50 million euros.”

