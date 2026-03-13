Real Madrid ‘contact representatives’ of €100m midfielder who has ‘Jude Bellingham-like potential’

Real Madrid are in contact to sign Assan Ouedraogo from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, which has revealed that Manchester United scouts view him as the new Jude Bellingham, but there is interest from other Premier League clubs, too.

In recent years, Real Madrid have signed some of the top young players in the world. Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were all snapped up by the Spanish and European giants when they were young.

It seems that Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified the next big young talent in Assan Ouedraogo, with a German report claiming that Los Blancos have already made moves to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been on the sidelines since the middle of January 2026 with a knee injury and is scheduled to be out of action until the end of March.

Fussball Daten has reported that Real Madrid are ‘closely following his return’, adding that the Spanish and European giants have ‘already contacted the player’s representatives during the winter break – as part of their strategy to sign Europe’s best young talents early on’.

There is interest in the Germany international midfielder from Bayern Munich as well, with Manchester United and Newcastle United scouting the teenager, too.

According to the report, both Man Utd and Newcastle are seeking a physically dominant midfielder and have ‘scouted Ouedraogo as a player with Bellingham-like potential’.

Fussball Daten has added that Leipzig want €55-65million (up to £56.2m, $75.5m) for Ouedraogo, who has scored three goals and given four assists in 18 appearances for Leipzig so far in his career.

Arsenal and Liverpool, too, are following Ouedraogo, with the report noting: ‘His ability to carry the ball forward, in particular, fits perfectly with Arne Slot’s tactical system and makes Ouedraogo extremely interesting for the Reds.

Manchester United and Chelsea want Assan Ouedraogo – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester United are indeed interested in signing Ouedraogo from RB Leipzig this summer.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea for Ouedraogo.

Man Utd are ‘crazy’ about Ouedraogo, who has ‘fierce interest’ from Chelsea, too.

We understand that Barcelona have also sent scouts to watch Ouedraogo in action.

Sources have told us that Leipzig would demand €80-100million (£86-69m / $115-92m) for Ouedraogo.

