Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, whose performances in the Champions League this season have been a sight to behold.

The 22-year-old scored PSG’s final goal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-final first leg – a superb, calm finish with his weaker left peg in the dying minutes.

The French giants have one foot in the semi-final thanks to Mendes, who also performed admirably against Liverpool across two legs in the Round of 16.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, via Transfer News Live, Real Madrid ‘want to sign’ PSG star Mendes this summer as they look to strengthen in both full-back positions.

The LaLiga giants look set to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the coming months, with an agreement with the English international all but confirmed.

Madrid are now looking at left-back options who can cover for Ferland Mendy, who has struggled with injuries this season.

PSG are having an excellent season. They could lift the Ligue 1 title without losing a game and have a great chance of lifting the Champions League trophy too. However, Mendes may find it difficult to turn down a move to Madrid.

PSG won’t make things easy for Real Madrid

Mendes has been linked with moves away from PSG before. Manchester United showed interest in the Portuguese international in January, but were unable to lure him from Parc des Princes, and ultimately brought in Patrick Dorgu instead.

In response to the interest, PSG worked hard to convince Mendes to sign a contract extension, which ties him down until 2029. It also includes an option for the club to extend his deal by another year.

The new deal puts PSG in a very strong negotiating position, so only a mammoth bid would make them consider letting him go. It doesn’t include a release clause, either.

With this in mind, Madrid’s only chance of signing Mendes would be to cough up a fee significantly north of the £34m PSG paid to sign him from Sporting CP in 2022.

Mendes, meanwhile, remains fully focused on securing Champions League victory over Aston Villa and lifting multiple trophies with PSG this season.

“This third goal gives us a lot more confidence. A two-goal advantage is good but we have to continue,” said Mendes after the win over Villa.

“We still have a match to play. Two goals, I think it’s nothing. If they score in the first half, it will be difficult because they will be at home.”

