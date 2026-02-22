Real Madrid want to sign €70m ‘generational’ talent who’s the ‘complete package’ and fulfil his Bernabeu dream

Real Madrid are keen on signing Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2026, according to a report, with the young defender one of three Spurs players that Los Blancos want to bring to Estadio Bernabeu.

Vuskovic is one of the brightest young centre-backs in Europe and is on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham until the end of the season. Back in September 2023, Tottenham agreed a £12million (€13.7m, $16m) deal with Hajduk Split to sign the teenager in the summer of 2025.

In late August 2025, Tottenham sent Vuskovic on loan to German club Hamburg for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 18-year-old centre-back has done extremely well at Hamburg so far this season, scoring four goals in 21 appearances for the German club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on February 4, 2026, that Bayern Munich have been impressed with Vuskovic.

Sources have told us that Tottenham plan to hold talks with the Croatia international defender over his pathway into the first team.

It has now emerged that Real Madrid, too, have Vuskovic on their radar and are keen on bringing him to Estadio Bernabeu.

According to Sports Boom, Real Madrid have been impressed by the scouting reports on the teenager and view the centre-back as ‘a generational candidate’.

Observers are also said to have described the Tottenham-owned centre-back as ‘the complete package for modern football’.

While Tottenham are not actively looking to sell Vuskovic, the report has claimed that last season’s Europa League winners will want at least €70m (£61.2m, $82.5m) for him.

Vuskovic has also publicly been on record saying that he would love to play for Real Madrid.

When asked if there is a club that he has wanted to play for since he was a kid that wasn’t Hajduk, Vuskovic told SportKlub in October 2025: “Well… Real Madrid is Real Madrid, but every club you play for is an honour and a privilege. I don’t have a special club other than Hajduk.”

Real Madrid also target Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven

Vuskovic is not the only Tottenham player that Madrid have set their sights on.

According to Sports Boom, Romero is also on the radar of Madrid, who are determined to sign at least one new senior centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Romero is ready to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Argentina international centre-back.

Spurs, though, do not want to sell Romero and have reassured the 27-year-old that they plan to make major signings in the summer transfer window.

Sources have also intimated to us that Tottenham will demand £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m) for Romero.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on December 10, 2025, that Real Madrid would love to sign Micky van de Ven from Spurs.

However, like with Romero, Spurs do not want to sell Van de Ven and are in advanced talks over a new contract for the Netherlands international centre-back.

Sources have told us that Tottenham want at least £100million (€115.1m, $136.1m) for Van de Ven.

