Tottenham have demanded a world-record fee if they are to consider selling star man Christian Eriksen, a report claims.

Eriksen’s future in north London remains uncertain. His contract expires in 2020, and negotiations are seemingly going nowhere. Not for the want of money either: Spurs have offered up to £250,000 a week to the Dane.

Earlier this week, it was reported Real were preparing a move that could cost up to £100m in a bid to secure the signature of the former Ajax man.

The report claimed there is a possibility that Real will use forward Isco as part of a player swap deal for Eriksen, with the Spain international still struggling to hold down a regular starting spot with the La Liga giants.

However, Spanish outlet AS claim that Daniel Levy has placed a world-record fee of €250m (£224.6m) on the Danish international.

That figure has apparently ‘cooled the white interest’, but Eriksen’s reluctance to sign a new Tottenham deal still ‘plays in favour of Madrid’.

They know that if Spurs do not renegotiate his contract, he can leave for considerably less in the summer and, if it comes down to it, for nothing in 18 months.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!