Xabi Alonso sack stance emerges at Real Madrid after Barcelona media sends Jurgen Klopp reminder

Real Madrid are not planning to sack Xabi Alonso anytime soon, according to one of the best sources in Spain, after the Barcelona-supporting Catalan media reminded the Santiago Bernabeu faithful that Jurgen Klopp was Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez’s number one choice.

Xabi Alonso is enduring a tough period at Madrid at the moment. For arguably the world’s biggest club, ‘crisis’ is just a defeat away. Real Madrid’s performance and loss at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League last week, combined with their failure to score against Rayo Vallecano away from home in LaLiga on Sunday, has raised doubts that first surfaced when Los Blancos were hammered 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in September.

Real Madrid, though, are still three points clear of second-placed and defending champions Barcelona at the top of LaLiga table and are seventh in the Champions League standings.

There is no panic at Madrid about Alonso, according to AS, which has claimed that ‘the alarm bells haven’t been rung yet’.

While revealing that Madrid’s performance against Liverpool and Rayo are ‘worrying’ and there is ‘concern over the unexpected drop’, the report has stressed that ‘confidence in both the coach and the team is absolute’.

AS observed: ‘The concern isn’t so much the play and the results as the fact that the dressing room doesn’t quite understand what Xabi Alonso wants at certain times.

‘Confidence in both the coach and the team is absolute, but it’s also true that it’s surprising that they suddenly disconnected after having overcome the biggest trauma of last season.’

Barcelona media trying to stir trouble at Real Madrid’s expense

While there are emerging problems at Madrid, it is not as severe as Sport would have you believe.

The Barcelona-centric Catalan publication reported over the weekend that Perez is not entirely happy with how things are going at Madrid under Alonso.

Sport reminded the Madrid fans that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was Perez’s number one candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season.

It was only after Klopp turned down the chance to take the managerial role at the Santiago Bernabeu that Perez turned to Alonso.

Sport, whose reports on Real Madrid have to be taken with a pinch of salt because of their affiliation with Barcelona, has noted Vinicius Junior’s problems with Alonso, as evidenced by his lashing out in El Clasico, and has claimed that Perez is not fully convinced by the Spanish manager.

Apparently, Perez has pointed out to people close to him that Alonso’s team still has ‘an old problem from last season: poor physical change’.

Madrid are not running as much as the opposition team, and Perez believes that Alonso looks for excuses when Los Blancos lose instead of looking at his tactical set-up, like he did after the defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last week.

Everyone at Real Madrid, including the fans, know that Sport are a Barcelona mouthpiece, so why would anyone close to Perez divulge such information to them?

Answers on a postcard, please.

