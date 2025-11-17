Pep Guardiola in cuckooland to think Real Madrid will sell Man City their ‘unique’ star for €100m

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola needs to forget about signing Arda Guler, as Real Madrid are not going to sell one of their most valuable players anytime soon.

Guler has been a revelation under Xabi Alonso at Madrid this season, with the Turkey international playmaker scoring three goals and giving six assists in 16 appearances for the Spanish and European giants.

The 20-year-old had restricted playing time and injury issues under Carlo Ancelotti for the past two campaigns at Real Madrid, but he is in full bloom now and is in fine form under the Italian legend’s successor, Alonso.

There is no surprise to see Manchester City linked with Guler, who has been compared to Mesut Ozil by the former Madrid and Arsenal playmaker himself.

A Spanish report last month claimed that Man City are ‘confident’ about striking a deal with Real Madrid for Guler.

TuttoJuve has reported Juventus’s interest in the 20-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

The Juventus-centric news outlet has claimed that Man City want to sign Guler, noting that Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola is ‘enchanted’ by the Turkish gem and views him as “a unique player, capable of changing the pace of matches with a touch, a pause, or a precise pass”.

Man City are said to be willing to pay €100million (£88m, $116m) for Guler, but it is precisely because of the reasons that Guardiola wants the playmaker that Madrid will not sell him.

This was always supposed to be Guler’s breakout season for Madrid, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric no longer at the club.

Alonso, who was appointed as the Madrid manager at the end of last season, has focused a lot on youth in the 2025/26 campaign, with the likes of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono and Guler establishing themselves as regulars in the starting line-up.

Guler is happy at Madrid, who are not a selling club and will never be.

Madrid sell players only if they are no longer needed at the club or if they ask to go – and that, too, only if they get the transfer fee they demand.

Man City are a big club themselves, but the Cityzens are kidding themselves if they think that they can convince Madrid to sell them Guler, a player who has the potential to become one of the best playmakers in the world.

Guler has created 40 chances in all competitions this season – the most among players in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues, according to Goal.

‘The Turkish Messi’ has also forged a strong connection with Kylian Mbappe, with all of his six assists for Madrid coming for the France international forward.

Madrid fans will remember fondly the connection that Ozil had with Cristiano Ronaldo, with the former providing the latter with 39 assists during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Why would Madrid sell such a brilliant player to Man City?

Answers on a postcard, please.

READ NEXT 🔴 Colombian star ready to join Real Madrid in January – ‘A dream’

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick loan deal details, Rodrygo advice

In other news, the penalty clause that Real Madrid have included in Endrick’s loan deal with Lyon has been revealed.

Dunga told Rodrygo what he should do about his future at Real Madrid, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shows keen interest in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

And finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether there is any truth in Chelsea’s reported interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.