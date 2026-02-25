Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Real Madrid will sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien-Tchouameni, who has been linked with Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on whether Real Madrid will sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Chelsea, amid speculation that the Blues are keen on bringing the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

There has been speculation in the Spanish media that Chelsea are interested in signing Tchouameni from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Defensa Central reported on February 23, 2026, that Chelsea had ‘set their sights’ on signing Tchouameni in the summer of 2025.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often very speculative, claimed that Chelsea were keen on making ‘a serious move’ for the France international midfielder.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, though, is said to have responded with a resounding no, given that Tchouameni is an important player for Los Blancos.

Another Spanish report, published on February 25, 2026, claimed that Chelsea are still keen on Tchouameni, noting the Premier League club’s ‘persistent interest’ in the 26-year-old.

Chelsea are reported to be so keen on a deal for Tchouameni that they are ‘prepared to offer a substantial pay rise’ to the midfielder.

Reports originating in the Spanish media often tend to be speculative, and it seems that it is the case with rumours about Tchouameni.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are not planning to sign Tchouameni this summer and has revealed that Madrid have no plans to sell the midfielder either.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “No, at the moment, I am not aware of anything strong or concrete about these links.

“Many links between Tchouameni and Chelsea in recent days, but, at the moment, again, I must answer the question as I did with Barcelona, with Man Utd.

“Do I expect Chelsea to try to do something in midfield?

“I think it’s a possibility because Chelsea already looked at midfielders in the January transfer window, but Tchouameni, first of all, is a crucial player for Real Madrid.

“Second, he is on a very big salary. He’s considered a crucial player at Madrid, so I don’t think it is an easy deal at all.

“And, also at the moment, with Chelsea, there is nothing really strong or concrete in terms of talks or negotiations.

“So, at the moment, everything quiet around Tchouameni.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Real Madrid and Chelsea transfer news

Meanwhile, a German agent has openly said that he wants a Liverpool star to join Real Madrid, having tried to get him to the Spanish and European powerhouse in the summer of 2025.

Two Barcelona stars have publicly named the Real Madrid star they would love the defending Spanish champions to sign, but it is highly unlikely that they will have their wish fulfilled.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has named the striker that the Blues should sign, and he plays for another London club.

And finally, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has put his foot down on the future of £30million star, who is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Everton.