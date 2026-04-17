Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid will not sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window, despite the former Liverpool right-back having an underwhelming first season at Estadio Bernabeu, as his brother takes aim at the Anfield faithful.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. Los Blancos already had a deal in place with the England international right-back to secure his services as a free agent, before paying €10million (£8.7m, $11.8m) to the Premier League club to get him out of his contract early so that he could play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world during his time at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold was expected to seamlessly fit into Real Madrid’s team and make the right-back spot his own, with Dani Carvajal ageing and out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the former Liverpool star had hamstring and thigh injuries and has been able to make only 24 appearances for Madrid this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 25, 2026, that Manchester City are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alexander-Arnold.

Sources told us at the time that Man City, who want to sign a new right-back, are ‘actively keeping tabs on’ the former Liverpool star.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Madrid have no plans whatsoever to sell the England international right-back.

Romano said about Alexander-Arnold and Madrid on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, it was not an easy start of the season, but then, he has been improving.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

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Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother hits back at Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans were bitterly disappointed last summer when Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract.

Alexander-Arnold was jeered by Liverpool supporters when he played at Anfield for Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season.

Liverpool fans would not have shed a tear to see Alexander-Arnold get knocked out of Europe’s premier club competition in midweek.

Bayern Munich beat Madrid 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, just a day after Liverpool went down 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the last eight.

Alexander-Arnold’s brother, Marcel, was streaming a watchalong of Madrid’s second leg against Bayern on Wednesday evening.

During the half-time interval, a viewer asked him: “Weren’t you a Liverpool fan the other week?”

Marcel responded: “I am a Liverpool fan but the hate that comes in here comes purely from Liverpool fans. So I will stand on business.

“Listen, I am a Real Madrid fan but when Liverpool win, I’m happy to see them win. But I care more about my brother than I care about Liverpool. Simple as that.

“So if someone is hating on my brother, I will roast whatever team you support. If it’s Liverpool, then so be it. Your team got cooked yesterday. Relax.

“I want Liverpool to win but if you’re trying to violate my sibling to try and get happy because your team lost, then I will roast you. How do you know what team I support? It’s only Liverpool people who would come into this chat and actively try to hate.

“A Bayern Munich fan isn’t about to sit on my channel, or a Barcelona fan that speaks purely Spanish. More importantly, I’m going to go p***, much like PSG did to your team yesterday, like [Ousmane] Dembele did to your team yesterday. Goodbye.”

While Alexander-Arnold’s future at the Bernabeu looks secure for now, Los Blancos are likely to push to sign a new right-back to compete with him, amid claims Dani Carvajal will leave this summer.

In light of that, Real Madrid were recently linked with a deal to sign a player branded the ‘world’s best right-back’.