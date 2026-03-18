Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are going to send a scout to Spotify Camp Nou to watch Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall in action against Barcelona, according to a Spanish report, but it is hard to see Los Blancos president Florentino Perez being able to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu.

Barcelona and Newcastle will lock horns with each other in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The tie is delicately poised at 1-1 from the first leg at St. James’ Park last week, but playing at home will give Barcelona the edge.

Lewis Hall is set to start at left-back for Newcastle, and, according to Defensa Central, Madrid will scout him on Wednesday evening.

Hall was one of Newcastle’s best players in the first leg against Barcelona, as the 21-year-old England international kept Spanish winger Lamine Yamal quiet.

The youngster’s performance against the defending Spanish champions was hugely praised, with his Newcastle team-mate Kieran Trippier telling BBC Sport: “He has got all the attributes to be one of the best left-backs in the world. I think he is [one of the best] right now.”

According to Defensa Central, while Madrid have ‘set their sights on’ signing Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle in the summer transfer window, the Spanish and European giants are planning to follow Hall against Barcelona on Wednesday.

‘Real Madrid will send a scout to Barcelona to closely monitor’ Hall, according to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet.

The report has added: ‘His performance at the Spotify Camp Nou will be closely watched by the entire football world.

‘At Real Madrid, they are aware that he is a full-back with a market, especially in the Premier League, although it’s true that the interest from Real Madrid is enticing for any player.’

Alvaro Carreras is the first-choice left-back at Madrid at the moment, with the former Manchester United prospect having returned to Los Blancos from Benfica in the summer of 2026.

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are the back-ups to Carreras, who is set to be part of the Madrid starting line-up for years to come.

Garcia is under contract at Madrid until 2027, while Mendy’s current deal runs until 2028.

Mendy has had injury problems, with Bild reporting this week that Madrid president Florentino Perez plans to offload the French left-back.

The German publication has also reported that Madrid want to sell Garcia this summer.

If Madrid sell both Mendy and Garcia, then they will need to sign at least one left-back, and Hall could become an option.

However, Newcastle reportedly want up to £70million (up to €61m, $80.2m) for Hall, and it is hard to see Madrid spending that much money on a back-up left-back.

Moreover, Madrid may not be able to move on Mendy if his injury problems persist, as clubs are unlikely to be too eager to sign a 30-year-old with recurring fitness issues.

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