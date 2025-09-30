Not William Saliba, but who else for Real Madrid?

It’s not too often that Real Madrid don’t get what they want in the transfer market, but that’s the case with William Saliba after Arsenal announced a new contract for the Frenchman.

Saliba’s previous deal was due to expire in 2027, but he has committed until 2030 with a new contract. Thus, Real Madrid will have to shelve plans to sign him. And while some fans don’t see it as too big a loss, they will have to start working on some alternatives if they don’t want to be empty-handed when it comes to finding new centre-backs.

The current options that Xabi Alonso can use at centre-back are Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Rudiger and Alaba will both be out of contract at the end of the season, which is part of the reason why Madrid are considering their options for the long term.

Just this summer, they won the race to sign Huijsen from Bournemouth, while they also secured a long-term renewal for Asencio. But they still saw Saliba as a player who could improve them even further in defence.

So, where else could they now turn after Arsenal took him out of the equation?

Ibrahima Konate

If Saliba’s previous contract situation made him appealing to Real Madrid, Konate’s is even more so. As things stand, Liverpool only have him tied down until the end of the season.

That means Madrid could open talks with Konate in January and sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Konate is now understood to be the most likely option for Madrid to focus on, which would be their second raid on Liverpool in as many years after landing Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

At the age of 26, Konate’s next deal will cover the prime years of his career, in which he will be hoping to avoid too many injuries – the main caveat to choosing him for their future.

Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano is also due to be out of contract in 2026 with Bayern Munich, where he previously indicated a wish to stay before the trail went quiet.

Now, some other huge clubs are queuing up for the Frenchman, who turns 27 in October. Madrid are among those in the hunt.

Bayern want to keep Upamecano, but Madrid’s interest dates back to his time at RB Leipzig. If there’s an appealing free agent up for grabs, Los Blancos have usually been there or thereabouts in recent years.

Castello Lukeba

Lukeba recently entered his third season with RB Leipzig, who he joined from Lyon a year after Upamecano’s exit for Bayern.

A left-footed defender, Lukeba has been showcasing his potential at the age of 22 and may be one to keep an eye on.

However, his contract with Leipzig lasts until 2029.

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is on Liverpool and Real Madrid’s radar

After being so close to joining Liverpool in the summer, Guehi could have a wider range of options in 2026, when his Crystal Palace contract is set to run out.

Not only did Madrid deal Liverpool with a hammer blow by signing Alexander-Arnold, but they could add insult to injury by beating them to Guehi’s signature.

A move to LaLiga could be appealing for the England regular as a new challenge. His current employers at Palace are likely to be open to bids in January to avoid losing him for free.

There will be a lot to work out regarding Guehi’s situation in the months until then, but he could be an option for Madrid’s growing English contingent.

Micky van de Ven

Madrid might aim to continue shopping in north London despite missing out on Saliba, since a key defender at Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur has also been linked.

Van de Ven is one of the paciest defenders in the Premier League and can offer balance as a left-footed option.

However, Spurs themselves are likely to set a high asking price for a player that will continue to be monitored by the European elite.

“Micky also has the level to one day play for a big club like Real Madrid,” said his agent Jose Fortes to Marca in April. “Besides, Madrid needs a player with his talents at the back.”

Antonio Silva

Long since touted as a top centre-back prospect, Silva still plays for Benfica. Having made his debut there in 2022, he recently reached the landmark of 150 games for the club.

Still only 21, Silva has a bright future ahead and every reason to aspire to the top level. Talk of Madrid’s interest hasn’t been as widespread as it once was recently, but that’s not to say he isn’t someone you could imagine them keeping tabs on.

His contract with Jose Mourinho’s side is only due to run until 2027.

Giorgio Scalvini

Another big prospect with time ahead to earn a big move, Scalvini has recovered from a serious injury and is looking to regain his momentum with Atalanta.

He has generally played in a back three there, but is good enough on the ball to step into defensive midfield as well.

Madrid will have kept tabs on Scalvini before, as one of the most in-demand 21-year-olds on the scene.