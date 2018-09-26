Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay €80million to beat the likes of Man Utd, City and Tottenham to Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The three Premier League sides have all been touted as potential suitors for the 21-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Dutch senior side earlier this month after an impressive start to the new season the Eredivisie.

De Jong notched seven assists in 22 league appearances for Ajax last season but has already played 15 times in all competitions this campaign and is not just interesting clubs in England.

Catalan giants Barcelona are known admirers of the player, but now Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, as cited by Diario AS, claim that Real’s interest has intensified.

The report states that the Madrid outfit view De Jong as an upgrade on Mateo Kovacic, who is currently on loan at Chelsea, while they are also looking at younger midfield alternatives to the ageing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Paying €80m would certainly rule Spurs out of the running for the highly-rated youngster, which could then leave it as a straight shootout between Spain’s dominant duo and Manchester’s finest.