Real Madrid willing to pay Liverpool’s hefty Mo Salah valuation

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay the £190million that Liverpool want for star performer Mo Salah this summer.

The Egypt attacker, who was crowned PFA Player of the Year on Sunday night, is said to be Real’s number one transfer target as the Spanish giants prepare for a summer overhaul of their squad.

Liverpool, however, are desperate to keep the 41-goal frontman, who arrived from Roma last summer and has had a sensational first season at Anfield.

Indeed, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp refused to put a price on the 25-year-old’s head when asked about Salah’s future following the weekend draw at West Brom.

But the Daily Express claims, via Don Balon, that Klopp wants £190million for Salah and that Real are willing to pay up.

At this stage it is not clear whether Salah actually wants out of Anfield after just one tremendous campaign, although it would appear that Real are willing to break the bank to get their man.