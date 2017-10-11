Real Madrid willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United for the right price.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, thePortugal international is demanding a bumper new deal from the Spanish champions.

The report claims Ronaldo has threatened to quit and join United if Real president Florentino Perez doesn’t adhere to his request.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly already spoken with United, who tabled an offer for their former star in the process.

However, Perez never took the offer seriously, and believes that the former Sporting CP man has no options thus forcing him to stay at the Bernabeu.

Diario Gol believe that Perez is willing to sell Ronaldo to United if they make a big offer.

Speaking about his time at United earlier this month, the Real star said: “I started dreaming bigger and bigger. I wanted to play for the national team, and I wanted to play for Manchester, because I watched the Premier League on TV all the time.

“I was mesmerised by how fast the game moved and the songs that the crowds would sing. The atmosphere was so moving to me. When I became a player for Manchester, it was a very proud moment for me, but I think it was an even prouder moment for my family.

“At first, winning trophies was very emotional for me. I remember when I won my first Champions League trophy at Manchester, it was an overwhelming feeling.

“But my dreams kept getting bigger. That’s the point of dreams, right? I had always admired Madrid, and I wanted a new challenge. I wanted to win trophies at Madrid, and break all the records, and become a club legend.”