Real Madrid ‘work’ on two more incredible signings, but Bayern ‘go all out’ for £126m Perez target

Real Madrid are eager to sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies, though a third elite player could instead join Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Real Madrid have two new centre-forwards in their ranks, with Endrick finally moving to the Spanish capital after a £51million deal was agreed for him in December 2022, and Kylian Mbappe completing a highly anticipated switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe did not cost Madrid any money in transfer fees as he opted to run down his PSG contract, though Los Blancos did have to pay the French superstar a whopping £128m signing-on bonus.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti now has an unbelievable squad at his disposal which includes world-class forwards such as Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

It will be hard to look past Madrid in the Champions League over the next five years or more, but club president Florentino Perez is already looking at the next stunning deals that are there to be struck.

Perez knows that he needs to revamp Madrid’s full-back options, with Dani Carvajal now 32 years old and Ferland Mendy not quite at the truly elite level, even though he did enjoy a good 2023-24 campaign.

Perez will try to repeat the Mbappe transfer and is ‘working’ on deals for Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold and Bayern left-back Davies, according to reports on the continent, as the duo have contracts which currently expire in June next year.

Of course, Liverpool and Bayern are working hard to tie their players down to fresh terms and keep Madrid at bay. But Alexander-Arnold and Davies are both enticed by the opportunity to play for – and win major trophies with – Madrid.

Real Madrid transfers: Alexander-Arnold, Davies both wanted

This means the English and Canadian stars may decide to leave it six months before sitting down with their agents and weighing up their options.

Alexander-Arnold and Davies would be superb signings for Madrid. Alexander-Arnold is a lethal right-back who has shown for Liverpool that he can create chances out of almost nothing.

The 25-year-old would help the likes of Mbappe and Bellingham score even more goals due to his supreme crossing ability. He can shine in midfield too, while Bellingham is working hard to convince him on a switch to the Bernabeu.

Davies, meanwhile, is also deadly for a full-back, but through different means. The 23-year-old is one of the quickest stars in the world and can therefore breeze past players before either crossing or having a shot on goal himself.

A left side of either Davies and Mbappe or Davies and Vinicius would be scary for opposition defenders, to say the least.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is another top-quality player on Perez’s wish list. After being voted the Bundesliga Player of the Season and shining for Germany at Euro 2024, Perez thinks Wirtz has all the attributes to become a huge success at Madrid.

The Champions League holders have been tipped to engineer a €150m (£126m) deal to prise Wirtz away from Leverkusen. But German journalist Georg Holzner has revealed that Madrid will face serious competition, as Bayern Munich love what the attacking midfielder has to offer, too.

Bayern are prepared to ‘go all out’ and win the race for Wirtz next summer, no matter the cost.

Such a transfer would have a double benefit for Bayern, as it would vastly strengthen their attacking ranks while also seriously weakening title rivals Leverkusen.

Although, Wirtz may have the opportunity to link up with Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso at Madrid. Following the excellent work he has done at the Bay Arena, Alonso is understood to be the No 1 candidate to succeed from Ancelotti either at the end of the 2024-25 campaign or when the Italian’s contract expires in June 2026.

Ancelotti has been an incredible servant to Madrid, guiding them to three Champions Leagues across two spells, but he is now 65 and heading towards retirement. Perez will not want to miss out on the chance to create a glorious new era with Alonso at the helm, either.

