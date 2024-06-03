Real Madrid have secured a quadruple agreement that has put talk of Manchester United making a shock signing to bed once and for all.

Real Madrid lifted their 15th European Cup/Champions League on Saturday when downing Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Los Blancos have been the dominant force throughout that competition’s history, with their mark of 15 titles more than double the next most successful club (AC Milan – seven titles).

Real Madrid also cruised to their 36th LaLiga title and to the dismay of their many rivals, are primed to become even stronger.

Toni Kroos will depart the club after announcing he’ll retire from the game after Euro 2024. Losing fellow midfield maestro Luka Modric in the same summer would’ve been a bitter pill to swallow.

However, that is not a situation manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to contend with after the Croatian superstar agreed a new one-year deal to tie his future to the Bernabeu until 2025.

Modric has accepted a lower salary in a show of loyalty to the Spanish giant. The 39-year-old’s minutes have been cut this season, though with Kroos departing he’ll still have a big role to play next year.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have wrapped up another contract extension by agreeing fresh terms with the versatile Lucas Vazquez.

Taking to X on Monday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Lucas Vazquez and Real Madrid have reached total agreement on new contract valid until June 2025.

“Final meeting expected to fix details and sign the contract, same as Luka Modric. Vazquez, staying at Real Madrid for one more season — confirmed and here we go.”

Real Madrid dash Man Utd striker plan

Striker Joselu – who spent the 2023/24 season loaned to Real Madrid from Espanyol – will also be at the Bernabeu again next season.

The 34-year-old scored 18 goals in 49 appearances for Real Madrid this term and despite his advancing age, emerged as a transfer target for Man Utd.

Indeed, reports in Spain claimed the Red Devils were prepared to sign Joselu as their replacement for Anthony Martial who’ll leave Old Trafford as a free agent. The idea there would be for Joselu to serve as an experienced back-up to Rasmus Hojlund.

However, despite the fact Real Madrid have pulled off one of the biggest free agent coups in football history by landing Kylian Mbappe, Joselu will remain in Madrid.

Real Madrid have decided to activate their option to buy in Joselu’s loan from Espanyol. The fee they’ll pay is €1.5m.

How much Joselu will play next season is open to debate given the looming presence of Mbappe.

The French megastar made the decision to leave PSG and sign for Real Madrid back in February. Per Fabrizio Romano, all the relevant documentation in the deal has been signed and sealed and Mbappe can now be considered a Real Madrid player. An official announcement is expected later on Monday.

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick – who agreed to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras back in December of 2022 – will also arrive in Spain this summer.

The idea of signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has also been explored, though Real Madrid may be set for rare disappointment on that front.

Davies warming to Bayern stay

Real intended to either sign the Canadian left-back for a cut-price fee this summer or as a free agent when his contract with Bayern expires in 2025.

However, there’s a very real possibility Davies signs a new contract in Bavaria following progress made in a fresh round of talks between the club and player’s camp in late-May.

A key factor behind Davies potentially extending his stay at Bayern and rejecting Real Madrid is the arrival of new manager Vincent Kompany.

The former Burnley boss is understood to have made it crystal clear to Davies he’s regarded very highly and has a big part to play in Bayern’s future.

