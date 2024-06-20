Liverpool and Manchester United are feeling the heat after Real Madrid flexed their muscles in the transfer market once again, with two deals agreed and a third to affect the Premier League giants.

Much to Liverpool’s dismay, Real Madrid succeeded in luring Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu last year. Bellingham had emerged as the top transfer target at Liverpool and Manchester City, though for Bellingham the choice was clear.

Despite lifting a LaLiga and Champions League double, Real Madrid will become even stronger next season with Kylian Mbappe in their forward line.

Los Blancos also retain hope of prising Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies out of Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a contract stand-off with Bayern and his current deal only has one year left to run.

Bayern have attempted to tie Davies down to a new contract on improved wages. However, Davies is holding out for €20m per season and if Bayern don’t cave, a cut-price transfer this summer or free agent switch to Real Madrid next summer will be on the cards.

To keep Real Madrid’s finances in good shape, exits are required and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed how the club will soon generate €15m.

Real Madrid sign off on double sale

Firstly, versatile full-back Alex Jimenez is primed to re-join AC Milan in a permanent deal. Jimenez was loaned to Milan for the duration of last season and the deal contained a €5m option to buy.

Milan previously agreed to activate the clause as far back as March and per Romano, Jimenez’s deal is “signed and sealed.”

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have agreed to sell centre-back Rafa Marin to Napoli.

The 22-year-old impressed during a loan stint with Alaves last term and his future will now lay away from the Bernabeu for good. Napoli will pay €10m to sign Marin.

But to cover their backs in case either player sets the football world alight, Romano confirmed Real Madrid have inserted buy-back clauses into both Jimenez and Marin’s deals.

Man Utd, Liverpool thwarted by Real Madrid

With Marin leaving and captain Nacho Fernandez on course to depart as a free agent on June 30, Real Madrid look short on numbers at centre-half.

Their No 1 transfer target in the position – Leny Yoro – has been deemed a can’t miss acquisition by the club’s super scout Juni Calafat.

Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG have adopted a similarly glowing opinion of Yoro and David Ornstein recently confirmed the English pair were actively pursuing the 18-year-old.

Yoro’s club Lille have confirmed the defender has the green light to leave this summer. Their stance stems from the fact Yoro is out of contract in 12 months’ time and won’t sign a new deal.

Liverpool and Man Utd would dearly love to bring Yoro to England, though according to Marca, the Frenchman is bound for Spain.

They state Real Madrid have reached a ‘total’ agreement on personal terms with Yoro. All eyes are now on Real Madrid’s next move.

It’s claimed Carlo Ancelotti’s side don’t wish to bid any higher than €40m. By contrast, Lille are demanding a fee in the €50m-€60m range.

The door is therefore ajar for rival suitors to pounce and Fabrizio Romano recently namechecked Liverpool when providing an update on the player’s future.

Though as with Davies, Real Madrid would be content to wait a year to sign Yoro on a free transfer if the finances this summer don’t make sense.

That would rely on Yoro refusing to join other clubs in the meantime. But given he’s reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, it’s a scenario that looks entirely possible.

