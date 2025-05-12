Real Madrid make final Xabi Alonso decision as Carlo Ancelotti gets NEW job

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the futures of Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti have been decided as Real Madrid head into a new era, with the timeline of their respective new roles disclosed.

Madrid have one of the strongest squads in the world that won LaLiga and the Champions League last season. With the great Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and Kylian Mbappe joining the team on a free transfer last summer, the expectation was that Los Blancos would retain the trophies this season as well.

However, it has turned out to be a bitterly disappointing campaign for arguably the biggest club in the world.

Madrid were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and lost the final of the Copa del Rey to arch-rivals Barcelona.

On Sunday, Madrid lost 4-3 to Barcelona at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys to fall seven points behind Hansi Flick’s side in LaLiga table, with just three more rounds of matches left.

There have been murmurs for several weeks that Madrid were planning to get rid of Ancelotti as manager and bring in Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Speculation gathered pace last week when Alonso announced in a press conference that he has decided to leave Bayer at the end of the season.

Trusted journalist Romano has now revealed on X that Madrid have a deal in place with their former midfielder to take charge of the first team.

The 43-year-old former Spain international midfielder, who guided Bayer to the Bundesliga title last season, will take over from Ancelotti in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

As for Ancelotti, the legendary Italian manager, who won LaLiga twice, the Copa del Rey on two occasions and the Champions League three times over two spells as the Madrid boss, will become the new Brazil boss.

Contract details of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

According to Romano, Alonso will sign a three-year contract with Madrid.

The outgoing Bayer manager has also got his coaching staff in place for his adventure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Romano wrote on X: “Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.

“Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.

“Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era.”

Romano has added that Ancelotti will become the new Brazil head coach at the end of May.

The well-connected journalist noted: “Carlo Ancelotti will be new Brazil head coach, plan confirmed and agreement done.

“The staff has been decided, documents signed and exit process from Real Madrid will follow with special farewell.

“Ancelotti will start working for Brazil from the end of May.

“Here we go!”

