Fabrizio Romano reveals Real Madrid sack stance on Xabi Alonso and claims ‘there are some problems’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not plan to sack Xabi Alonso anytime soon, but the transfer journalist has noted that there are “some problems” at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have headed into the international break at the top of LaLiga with 31 points from 12 matches, three points ahead of second-placed and defending champions Barcelona. Los Blancos have also won three of their four Champions League games this season.

However, for arguably the biggest club in the world, that is not enough, with Madrid’s performances and results in their last two matches raising concerns among some fans.

Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League last week, before playing out a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano away from home at Estadio de Vallecas in LaLiga last weekend.

There have been reports in some sections of the Spanish media, especially in the Barcelona-learning Sport and Mundo Deportivo, that some Madrid players are not happy with Xabi Alonso.

Sport has claimed that Perez is not entirely happy with Alonso, reminding the Madrid fans that he went for the Spaniard only after Jurgen Klopp turned down the chance to take charge of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde are among the players who do not see eye-to-eye with Alonso, claiming that ‘cracks’ have appeared in the Madrid dressing room.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Madrid president Perez has no plans whatsoever of sacking Alonso.

The Italian journalist, though, has noted that there are some problems at Madrid, but he has stressed that they are not major.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At the moment, I can guarantee you that Real Madrid in terms of the highest people at the club, including the president Florentino Perez, maintain a total trust in Xabi Alonso.

“So, there is nothing changed in terms of relationship, no big issues or problems.

“There are problems, but this is part of life at a big club, one of the biggest in the world and obviously with a new manager.

“So, it’s normal you have to sort some situations, you have to discuss some situations, and this is what’s happening at Real Madrid.

“There are some issues, there are some problems, but also is not a complete disaster.

“Real Madrid are absolutely in control of their Champions League table situation, was not good against, performance against Liverpool, but it doesn’t mean also in this case that everything has to be considered a disaster, and also in LaLiga they are firm.

“So, Real Madrid keep trying to fix the situation internally on some issues they have together with the manager, but again, it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid is a complete mess as we see sometimes in the media.

“So, that was important to clarify.”

What are Real Madrid’s ‘problems’ under Xabi Alonso?

While Romano has not expanded on the “problems” at Real Madrid, a report in a reputable Spanish publication this week outlined the issues at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AS reported on November 10 that ‘confidence in both the coach and the team is absolute’ and made it clear that Real Madrid are not planning to sack Xabi Alonso as their manager anytime soon.

However, the Spanish news outlet, which is Real Madrid-leaning, noted the problems that have been affecting the team of late.

Madrid did admirably well to beat Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on October 26, but they were poor against Liverpool in the Champions League last week and failed to score against Rayo Vallecano in the league last weekend.

Vinicius Junior’s public outburst against Xabi Alonso in El Clasico has been well-documented, too.

Things have since cooled down, but it must also be noted that the Brazil international winger is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, with the star yet to agree terms on a new deal with Los Blancos.

AS further added: ‘The concern isn’t so much the play and the results as the fact that the dressing room doesn’t quite understand what Xabi Alonso wants at certain times.

‘Confidence in both the coach and the team is absolute, but it’s also true that it’s surprising that they suddenly disconnected after having overcome the biggest trauma of last season.

‘From the Bernabeu, they remind everyone of their undisputed leadership, but they don’t ignore the fact that the Real Madrid starting eleven hasn’t found the consistency and quality of play that is demanded of them.’

