Real Madrid’s €35m move clears Arsenal to go all out for £52m powerhouse

Arsenal have seemingly been given the green light to start their pursuit of a £52million-rated midfield target, if reports are to be believed.

Recent speculation has suggested that both the Gunners and their top-four rivals Manchester United are keen on signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Don Balon claimed earlier in the month that both clubs are admirers of the combative star despite his own struggles so far this season.

The report claims that the Brazil international could be available for £54million as Florentino Perez looks to raise money to fund a move for the club’s next ‘Galactico’.

United have seen results improve under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however one player who has so far failed to live up to expectations is £52million summer signing Fred.

Arsenal meanwhile are believed to be in search of upgrades on their current holding midfield options, such as Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Aaron Ramsey looks set to depart in summer at the latest.

Now, Don Balon have offered an update on the situation, claiming that Los Blancos are eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl as a replacement for Casemiro.

They state that Marcos Llorente’s recent emergence has put the 26-year-old in the shop window, and they would sell for €60m, while Weigl is expected to cost just €35m.

