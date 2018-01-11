Real open talks with coach seen as surprise Zidane successor

Real Madrid are already reportedly planning for life without Zinedine Zidane by having secret talks with Germany coach Joachim Low.

The Spanish giants have had a hugely disappointing season so far and are currently sitting fourth in the La Liga table – 16 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona.

There have been many reports that Zidane is under severe pressure for his position and SoyMadrista claims that Real have already spoken to Low, whose Germany contract runs out in 2020.

It is claimed that if all goes to plan then Low will appointed at the Bernabeu after the World Cup ends this summer.

The 57-year-old has admitted in the past that he would like to take up the challenge of managing a Spanish club and this would appear to be the biggest challenge of then all – given Real’s current struggles and Barcelona’s dominance.