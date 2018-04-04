Real president fears Salah snub; Liverpool star open to Barca move

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly scared of losing out in the chase for Liverpool star Mo Salah.

The Egypt international has been heavily linked with a big-money move to LaLiga following a superb debut season at Anfield.

Los Blancos are suggested to be the most interested party, however their president has lost confidence that he can get a deal done.

According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Perez has already enquired about the possibility of signing the former Roma star.

But the outlet also states that the Real chief fears losing out on Salah to rivals Barcelona, amid claims that Liverpool would rather sell to the Catalan giants.

Diario Gol go on to claim that Salah would be willing to leave Anfield this summer in favour of a move to Spain, and former Reds star Philippe Coutinho believes he will choose the Nou Camp over the Bernabeu.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.