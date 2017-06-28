Real president posts cryptic update on Man Utd’s Morata chase

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has delivered a confusing update over the future of Manchester United’s number one transfer target Alvaro Morata.

United have made signing the Spain striker top of their agenda this summer – but efforts to bring the player to the club from Los Blancos are proving complicated.

Reports earlier this month claimed Jose Mourinho’s side had lodged an opening offer of £52.4million offer, which was rejected before they submitted a second bid of around £60million.

It was claimed earlier this week that both Perez and coach Zinedine Zidane want Morata to stay – and a sale would only be considered if the club meet their €80million (£70million) asking price.

However, reports in both the Daily Mirror and The Sun on Wednesday claim Real are now demanding £80million for a player the club would prefer to keep.

And amid claims Morata had met with Zidane over the weekend to try and speed up his release, Perez has now claimed much of the transfer talk surrounding Morata is little more than specualtion and he has categorically denied a fee had been agreed.

Speaking on esRadio’s El Primer Palo show, he said: “I don’t think we’re in negotiations with Manchester United, which is not to say that there are people around him who are talking, which is normal.

“I have read that we have reached an agreement, I do not know how many million times, but it is not true.”

The news will come as a blow to United’s hopes of securing a quick transfer and while it’s unlikely it will deter United from landing their man, it will serve as a timely reminder how complicated transfer negotiations with Real Madrid are.