Real rake in £21.2m as Jese joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have signed forward Jese Rodriguez from Real Madrid for £21.2million.

The 23-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with PSG and becomes the French champions’ fifth signing of the summer.

The former Spain Under-21 international told psg.fr: “I am delighted to join Paris St Germain, who have become one of Europe’s most competitive clubs.

“Like Paris St Germain, I have big ambitions for the coming seasons and it will be a great pleasure to work under the direction of Unai Emery, who has developed an excellent reputation in Spain, and across Europe, for his quality as a coach. I can’t wait to begin this next challenge of my career.”

Jese joined Madrid at the age of 14 and made 94 appearances for the first team, scoring 18 goals, after being handed his senior debut by Jose Mourinho in 2011.

The Canary Islander leaves Madrid having helped them win one league title, two Champions Leagues, the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and Spanish Supercup.

Madrid said in a statement: “The club want to show their appreciation for the years of dedication and professionalism he’s shown since being with the first team and wish him the best of luck in this new stage of his career.”

Jese is the latest new face to arrive at PSG this summer as the French giants rebuild following the departures of coach Laurent Blanc and talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier and Giovani Lo Celso had already been brought in to boost the playing squad, while former Sevilla boss Emery has taken over from Blanc in the dugout.

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said of Jese’s arrival: “I am very happy to welcome Jese to PSG. Over the past seasons, he has confirmed his status as one of Real Madrid’s, and Spain’s, most promising young footballers.

“His speed and creative qualities will complement our excellent attacking players. With Jese, our squad is now, more than ever, armed to confront the coming challenges and meet the expectations of our fans.”