Real ready €200m bid for Prem playmaker with president ‘infatuated’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to break the club’s transfer record to sign a Premier League star.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Real chief is prepared to smash the club transfer record with a €200million bid for Kevin De Bruyne.

The Manchester City star has been one of the Premier League’s best players so far this season, powering his side to a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

City have announced their 26-year-old Belgian midfielder had put pen to paper on a contract extension to remain at the club until 2023.

De Bruyne moved to the Etihad Stadium from German club Wolfsburg in 2015 and no player across Europe’s top five leagues has contributed more assists than he has since his City debut.

Perez is reportedly “infatuated” by him though, and wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of a summer overhaul.

It is expected that Real will splash the cash, with the champions sat in fourth place in LaLiga, 17 points back of Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have all been linked with exits, while Eden Hazard is apparently a target for the summer.

