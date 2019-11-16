Real Madrid are reportedly ready to act quickly to land Christian Eriksen in January, as Juventus and Inter Milan eye a free transfer move this summer.

Calciomercato claims that the two Serie A sides must also ‘beware’ of competition from Manchester United, who remain keen on Denmark international Eriksen, whose contract runs out next summer.

However, it would appear that Real remain the frontrunners for the 27-year-old’s signature as they have decided to give a ‘decisive acceleration’ to sign the player when the window reopens in January.

The report adds that Real supremo Florentino Perez is ready to allocate €25-30m to get the green light from Tottenham to sanction Eriksen’s sale in the mid-season transfer window.

The LaLiga giants are also willing to offer the player a contract worth €10m-a-year, in the hope that will put Eriksen off trying to earn a big pay day by waiting until the summer to leave.

Eriksen is said to have become the ‘priority’ target for Zinedine Zidane in January after Real Madrid decided to postpone their efforts to bring in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

