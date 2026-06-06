Andoni Iraola has been named the new Liverpool manager

A trusted publication has outlined what made Chelsea say no to Andoni Iraola despite the Spaniard impressing in talks, though the reason won’t concern Liverpool at all.

We’re entering uncharted waters next season with so many of the top clubs appointing brand new managers. Liverpool have gone with Iraola, while Chelsea have put their faith in Xabi Alonso. Man City chose Enzo Maresca to succeed the legendary Pep Guardiola.

Roberto De Zerbi and Michael Carrick will both embark on their first full seasons at Tottenham and Manchester United respectively, meaning of the traditional ‘big six’, it’s only champions Arsenal who have continuity.

A recent update from The Athletic’s Oliver Kay shed light on why Liverpool picked Iraola over Alonso.

The Reds wanted to get back to the front-foot and aggressive style of play that worked so well for Jurgen Klopp, and what the club moved so drastically away from under Arne Slot.

Accordingly, Liverpool owners FSG neglected the chance to open talks with Alonso long before he signed on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge. His playing style can only be termed sedate when compared to Iraola’s.

But according to the latest update from The Athletic, it’s that difference in playing styles that is the exact reason why Chelsea didn’t go for Iraola.

The Blues believed Iraola’s system would be too great of a departure from the ones implemented by Marescan and Liam Rosenior, which Chelsea obviously feel suits the current crop of players.

The report explained: ‘He was ready for a new challenge after a three-year spell at the Vitality Stadium which saw him oversee 12th, ninth and sixth-placed Premier League finishes, as well as securing European qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

‘There had been discussions with Chelsea prior to their appointment of Xabi Alonso last month.

‘Iraola was approached and impressed in talks with the London club, though there were concerns about the radical departure his style of football would represent from the work of previous managers Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge.’

Iraola’s high intensity style obviously isn’t a red flag for Liverpool, and is in fact the primary reason he’s been appointed.

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Why Iraola to AC Milan never progressed

Iraola also came under serious consideration at Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan prior to his Anfield move.

Milan even installed Iraola as their top target, but a curiously-timed holiday at a crucial moment during discussions frustrated Milan chiefs.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out Iraola stalled on taking the Milan job when he got a whiff of the Liverpool job being available.

The piece continued: ‘Iraola met with a delegation from Milan near London during the final week of the Premier League season.

‘He was the leading candidate to take over at the 19-time Serie A champions from Massimiliano Allegri, who was subsequently sacked after they missed out on Champions League qualification.

‘But after helping Marco Rose with his induction as Bournemouth’s new head coach, Iraola went on holiday to San Sebastian with his family and Milan’s attempts to secure his signature were frustrated.’

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