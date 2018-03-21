Real rule out ‘introverted’ Kane as €88m alternative agrees move

Reports in the Spanish media appear certain Real Madrid will abandon a move for Harry Kane in favour of Robert Lewandowski.

Spanish outlet AS claims that Real have decided to pursue the Bayern Munich forward instead of the Tottenham favourite as president Florentino Perez prepares for a summer overhaul.

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given the green light for the move, and the report claims the Spanish giants have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Lewandowksi’s new agent Pini Zahavi. AS believes the fee for the Pole is likely to be set at around €88million.

The report states that Zidane has decided against a move for Kane due to him having an “introverted personality” which would make it hard to adapt to the pressures of Real Madrid.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Bayern will reportedly target £100m-rated Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as a replacement for Lewandowski this summer.

