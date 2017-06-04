Real star missed CL final due to Man United distraction – report

Real Madrid reportedly dropped James Rodriguez for the Champions League final because he was distracted by talk of a move to Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Antena3 (via Fichajes.net) claims that Real boss Zinedine Zidane left out the Colombian playmaker, and veteran defender Pepe, as their focus was no longer on playing for the La Liga champions.

James has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford this summer, while Inter Milan and PSG are also said to be in the running for the 25-year-old.

The attacking midfielder looks a certainty to move in the coming months, having made just 13 La Liga starts last season, a total that is unthinkable for a player who cost Real around €80m in 2014.

Indeed, his Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo revealed recently that the talented attacker feels he is not getting enough playing time at the Bernabeu.

He told AS: “I’d rather he stayed because I think he’s a very good player, and he should stay because he still has a lot to give to this club, and is still very young.

“He has his reasons and we need to respect them.

“If he’s not feeling right and he wants to play more, he needs to do what’s best for him.”