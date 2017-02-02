Real striker snubs ensures Sturridge retains key Liverpool role

Real Madrid striker Mariano rejected the chance to join Liverpool on loan in the January transfer window – forcing Jurgen Klopp to call on out-of-sorts striker Daniel Sturridge when required.

RED LETTER ~ Good riddance to January, but Chelsea draw can be turning point

According to Spanish publication AS, the La Liga side received 10 loan offers for their highly-rated frontman – with Liverpool twice approaching Real with proposals to take him to Anfield.

However, the 23-year-old opted to reject all the possible short-term moves to remain in Spain despite only making nine appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.

Liverpool had hoped to provide Mariano a platform to impress his parent side for the remainder of the campaign, with Klopp unhappy at Sturridge’s contribution in recent weeks.

The failure to land Mariano to Anfield, albeit on a short term deal, means Sturridge is likely to stay heavily involved in Liverpool’s first-team squad – but Klopp will be hoping for some improved performances from the player in the coming months.

And while the Reds failed to bring any new faces to Anfield in the window but finally agreed to loan out misfit Mamadou Sakho to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has been out-of-favour after failing a drugs test at the end of last season and falling out with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in pre-season over a breach of club discipline.

Speaking about the move, Sakho said: “It was a really, really long day for me and all my family,” he said. “But now I’m really happy to sign here.

“The project is really interesting, it’s a big challenge and that’s what I came for.

“I feel happy. I train with the second team at Liverpool. I have my own fitness coach to do some extra. I’m happy to come here, and the challenge is really exciting.

“It (the win at Bournemouth) is really good. I am really happy for that. Right now, it’s a new page for me and I will try to give my best, like I always do. When I have a new shirt, I always give my best.”