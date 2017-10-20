Real to include Benzema in £180m move for Spurs star

Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema to Tottenham help push through a deal to sign Harry Kane, according to reports.

The La Liga side have been linked with a move for the England star in recent weeks, with manager Zinedine Zidane recently sparking rumours of a potential move after calling Kane a “complete player”.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital claim Real president Florentino Perez sees Kane as the perfect replacement for Benzema, who will turn 30 before the end of the year, and as a result he is willing to offer up the France international as bait.

The report claims that Los Blancos would be expected to pay around £180million for the Tottenham star, but they hope that including Benzema in a deal will cut the cash price to £108m.

Kane admitted after Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Real Madrid that Cristiano Ronaldo is a big idol of his after the pair swapped shirts.

“I asked for his shirt at the end. He was a big role model of mine growing up. It’s a nice shirt to get. I will frame it.

“It was a great night for us. One we can be proud of — the fans can be proud of. The whole club can be proud.”