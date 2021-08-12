‘Realistic’ Steven Gerrard gives Leeds huge lift in pursuit of Ryan Kent

Steven Gerrard has conceded he will have to be realistic about the futures of Rangers’ star men Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos following their elimination at the Champions League group stages.

Kent, 24, has proved to be a superb signing for Steven Gerrard after arriving in a permanent £7m deal from Liverpool in 2019. His form has had scouts flocking to see him and Leeds have long been on his trail.

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa failed with a couple of bids to get Kent on board last summer. However, he’s a player who remains very much of interest to the Leeds boss and the West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly considering Kent once again.

And while Rangers rate Kent highly, their hopes of keeping him have suffered a setback. That’s after a 2-1 defeat to Malmo saw them lose 4-2 on aggregate in the Champions League third-qualifying round.

Missing out on a place in the lucrative competition will hit Rangers hard in the pocket. As such, they may be forced to sell their star man to bridge that gap. That is certainly a scenario pundit Ally McCoist can see happening.

And Gerrard too admits he will have to be realistic over their futures. While he would like to keep Kent and Morelos, he knows the decision could be taken out of his hands.

“We are a club that, if the right numbers land for our players, we do have to recycle,” Gerrard stated.

“Nothing has been said to me since the game about being in a rush to do that.

“Nothing has changed with me wanting to keep our best players. We want to give ourselves the best chance of being successful moving forward. But I totally understand how the club runs and how it works.

“And if the right numbers land for one or a couple of individuals I know they’ll be considered by the people above me.

“I’m not naive enough to think the last two results won’t have an impact somewhere down the line.

“We’ve not had a realistic bid in black and white for any of our players or a serious phone call. That’s the reality of it right now.

“But whether the Champions League progress had happened or not, I don’t think it changes too much.

“If the right number lands for the right player I know the board are going to bring that to me.”

McCoist thinks Kent could be sold

Rangers old boy McCoist reckons there is a possibility that Rangers could be forced to sell Kent – a man described as “spectacular” by Michael Laudrup.

McCoist told talkSPORT Breakfast: “Kent they spent a few quid on from Liverpool. But obviously the rumours are that Leeds are still hovering around and are interested in taking him.”

Speaking back in May, Kent indicated that, despite links to Leeds, playing in the Champions League was a big reason for him to stay.

Now that chance is extinguished, Kent could be forced to consider his options were a bid to come in.

