‘Really special’ attribute noted that makes Man Utd new boy a ‘nightmare’

Jadon Sancho has been hailed for some attributes that separate him from the rest as he prepares to kickstart his Manchester United career.

Expectations will be high surrounding Sancho after a transfer pursuit that lasted more than a whole year. United finally got their man in July, although he is yet to start group training. The club hope to have him available in time for their season opener against Leeds, though.

There will be pressure on him due to his high cost and the time United spent working on his transfer. But he showed his quality across four seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. Thus, he will aim to make a similar impression back in his home country.

When fully fit, Sancho will likely be an instant starter for United on the right wing. From that position, there are hopes that he will make a big contribution.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy is expecting him to hit the ground running and explained what it is that makes him such a talent.

Murphy told the Daily Mail: “His arrival gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer great options at Manchester United. He loves playing on the right, which gives United the chance to play Mason Greenwood down the middle, which he prefers.

“What Sancho has, which is really special for a wide player, is fantastic end product in terms of goals and assists. It’s down to his awareness and decision making; he knows when to pass, when to cross, when to be more selfish and go for goal.

“The way he glides over the pitch makes him a nightmare to mark because he can drop his shoulder and go inside or outside; defenders don’t know how to stop him.

“I suspect Sancho will hit the ground running once he’s had a few training sessions. He’ll be full of confidence and what Solskjaer will like is that he’s a real team player; if he can set up chances for Cavani, Greenwood, Martial and Rashford, he will. All great teams need that.”

Fernandes reacts to Sancho signing

Sancho will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bruno Fernandes in terms of the impact he makes after joining the club. The Portugal international has been a catalyst for United’s resurgence in the right direction over the past 18 months.

Fernandes himself is expecting big things of Sancho and fellow imminent arrival Raphael Varane once they settle in.

“When you see the names that are coming and what they have done in the last few seasons, we are really happy with everyone that is coming in,” Fernandes told United’s official website recently.

“Of course to keep the lads who have been here the last few seasons is important because you have to grow up and at the same time you have to keep the same players to know we are doing better and better.

“With this team, we know we can do better. But adding some players to the team helps the team be better.”

