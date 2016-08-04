‘Really strong’ Man United set for ‘great season’ – De Gea

David de Gea is hopeful that the introduction of Jose Mourinho and “top new players” will lead to a memorable campaign for the Red Devils.

The Spaniard was one of the stars in a disappointing season under Louis van Gaal, but he believes the new blood will breathe new life into Manchester United.

“We feel that [it could be a special campaign],” De Gea told the official United website.

“We feel really strong with the new manager and new players, they’re really top players and I think this is going to be a great season.”

“Of course, it’s good to be fit as soon as possible because on Sunday we have an important game against Leicester,” he added.

“They’ll be tough opponents for sure, they have a strong team and we know how they play. They play really well; we’ll need to be fit and play really good football to beat them.”