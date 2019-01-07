Reason revealed for Man Utd ditching Toby Alderweireld bid

Manchester United reportedly ‘vetoed’ Jose Mourinho’s attempt to sign Toby Alderweireld due to ‘tactical reasons’.

Mourinho was determined to sign a centre-back last summer and had identified the Tottenham man as one of his main targets.

However, the United board blocked any move for the Belgian, leaving Mourinho to lick his wounds before he was eventually sacked last month.

According to Sky Sports reporter Pete Hall, as reported by the Express, United chiefs did not think Alderweireld was a suitable fit because there were doubts over his ability to play in a defensive pairing – despite doing so alongside Jan Vertonghen many times for Tottenham in recent years.

Speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast, he said: “Let’s remember, the United board were not that keen on Alderweireld in the first place.

“Jose Mourinho wanted him, he was the one who said we want to bring Alderweireld in, but the board vetoed that as they didn’t know if he could play in a two. There were doubts about that.

“If it’s the board who are going to sign players, and it would be because Ole Gunnar Solskjer is unsure if he will sign longer than the summer, we know they’re not that keen on Alderweireld.

“I’d be surprised if he comes at the moment. In the summer if a new manager comes in and wants him, £25million is a snip for a very, very good defender.”

Spurs activated a one-year extension in Alderweireld’s contract last week, tying him to the North London club until the end of next season.

However, that clause now means that he can leave for £25m – an absolute bargain for a defender of that class and Premier League experience.

