Reason revealed why John Terry vetoed £40m Chelsea move for Aguero

Chelsea legend John Terry reportedly vetoed a move that could have seen Sergio Aguero join the Blues back in 2009.

The Blues were searching for a central striker to boost their aging attack in the summer of 2009 – with the talismanic Drogba and the previous season’s top scorer Nicolas Anelka both over 30.

Then-Atletico Madrid frontman Aguero seemed to be a perfect fit, having scored 19 and 17 goals in his previous two La Liga campaigns, while he also did well in Europe.

Chelsea made enquiries to sign the promising Argentine back in the 2009 summer but were put off by the £40million price tag, according to The Athletic.

The Blues then drew Atletico in the Champions League group stages and while Aguero was kept in check by Terry and co in a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge, the attacker scored twice off the bench in the reverse fixture in Spain.

However, that did not impress Terry, who held plenty of sway at the club and wanted Chelsea to sign David Villa instead.

Terry said at the time: “I think we’ll see Chelsea back and competing for the top players who are out there at the moment. The likes of Franck Ribery, David Villa. These are the kind of players we want to attract.

“Valencia are struggling for money, that’s well publicised when it comes to Villa, and there’s been a lot of talk about Ribery. We’ll be in for players in the summer, but when big players like them become available, we need to show people that, yes, Chelsea are back.

“There needs to be a couple of changes, a few players brought in and a few who haven’t played in the last couple of years moved on. As players, we’ve said our feelings about what we feel needs to be improved. Hopefully Roman will listen and things will get done.”

However, then-Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with Aguero and said: “I like him. I think Aguero can play with Drogba for sure.”

That prompted the west London outfit to make a £30m bid for Aguero in 2010, but Atleti rejected that offer and Chelsea went on to sign Daniel Sturridge instead.

Aguero spent another season in Spain before heading City and the rest, as they say, is history – with the striker scoring a remarkable 244 goals in 353 appearances for the club and winning three Premier League titles in that time.

